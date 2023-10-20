SOLAR panels could be installed on the roof of Gwent Crematorium to help with energy costs.
The crematorium, outside Cwmbran, is a joint venture between Newport City Council – which manages and pays the running costs – and building owner Torfaen Council.
A solar “array” of panels could provide the site with around 15 per cent of its current electricity demand – enough to save around £970 a year on its energy bills.
The scheme will also help both councils meet their net-zero climate change obligations. In Newport, the local authority has already installed rooftop solar panels on 31 sites including schools, care homes, and the city’s velodrome.
A report by the Greater Gwent Cremation Joint Committee shows the solar panels would be installed via an agreement with Egni Cooperative, a community energy group.
“The process of community energy works by leasing the building’s roof space and entering into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Egni Coop, whereby the site can buy the solar-generated electricity at a discounted price to market electricity,” the report explains.
“Egni Coop [will] install the solar panels and own the equipment outright.”
If the solar project goes ahead, Newport City Council will have the opportunity to buy the panels at the end of a 21-year lease with Egni Cooperative.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here