The crematorium, outside Cwmbran, is a joint venture between Newport City Council – which manages and pays the running costs – and building owner Torfaen Council.

A solar “array” of panels could provide the site with around 15 per cent of its current electricity demand – enough to save around £970 a year on its energy bills.

The scheme will also help both councils meet their net-zero climate change obligations. In Newport, the local authority has already installed rooftop solar panels on 31 sites including schools, care homes, and the city’s velodrome.

A report by the Greater Gwent Cremation Joint Committee shows the solar panels would be installed via an agreement with Egni Cooperative, a community energy group.

“The process of community energy works by leasing the building’s roof space and entering into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Egni Coop, whereby the site can buy the solar-generated electricity at a discounted price to market electricity,” the report explains.

“Egni Coop [will] install the solar panels and own the equipment outright.”

If the solar project goes ahead, Newport City Council will have the opportunity to buy the panels at the end of a 21-year lease with Egni Cooperative.