However, dog owners are being warned to be careful not to put their pets at risk with the food they leave around the house this spooky season.

Experts have highlighted four common Hallowe'en foods that can be toxic to dogs.

Johanna Buitelaar-Warden, founder of Lords and Labradors, picked out the treats you should keep away from your pets for their own safety.

Can dogs eat Pumpkin?





In short, yes, your dog can eat pumpkin flesh. Pumpkins are found in a lot of dog food and may even be an ingredient in the meals they already eat.

However, to stay safe, avoid feeding your pooch the prickly stalk – whilst this is not toxic, it may cause irritation in your dog's mouth and harm once ingested.

It’s also important to remove the pumpkin skin before serving your dog up some pumpkin, as this can act as a choking hazard. If ingested, this can be a serious risk of gut obstruction.

Chocolate is a bit ‘no no’

Be aware, that chocolate is notoriously dangerous for dogs!

This is because chocolate contains caffeine and theobromine, which even in small doses can provide serious problems for your dog. Issues can range from mild stomach upsets, to more serious complications like seizures and cardiac arrests.

To ensure your pet remains safe and healthy, keeping chocolate treats away from your dog is essential to their wellbeing – whether you have a little puppy, or a full-grown adult dog.

Artificial sweeteners can be worse than real sugar

From sugar-free chewy fangs to jelly eyeballs, artificial sweeteners can be even more detrimental to your dog’s health than sugar.

These types of sweet treats commonly include an ingredient called Xylitol – which is highly forbidden for dogs – as this can potentially result in toxicity, which can set in as early as 30 minutes after ingestion. Complications from Xylitol can pose a danger to your dog’s blood sugar levels and liver function.

Salty foods should be avoided

Just like humans, dogs can handle a certain amount of salt in their daily diet. However, high levels of this, found in snacks like popcorn and crisps, can cause complications such as sodium or ion poisoning for your four-legged friend.

This can cause a whole host of complications, ranging from a high fever and vomiting to excessive thirst, seizures and kidney damage.

Fruit snacks like raisins and grapes pose a threat too

Although households that hand out fruit on Hallowe'en may have your children’s best interests in mind, healthier snacks like raisins, grapes and sultanas can make your dog seriously poorly if consumed. They can cause gut problems in pups, and in some cases, kidney damage.

The toxic dose varies from dog to dog but can be very little in some cases – meaning that they will only have to eat a small portion to become seriously unwell.

Are puppies at a higher risk?





Whilst it’s important to keep dogs of all ages away from toxic foods like chocolate, high-salt snacks, and sugar-free alternatives, this is especially important for puppies.

Puppy food contains a balance of proteins, enzymes and other nutrients that are designed especially for their health and growth – therefore, overindulging or nibbling on the wrong food item can cause both immediate, and long-term complications for your fur baby.

When rich or fatty foods are consumed as a puppy, the risk of diseases such as pancreatis increases. Essentially, this can lead to a lifetime of gut sensitivity for your precious pooch. And extra calories outside of a healthy balanced diet may lead to obesity, contributing to a shorter lifespan as an adult.