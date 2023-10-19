Video footage shows the severe extent of the blaze off Garthalan Drive, Caldicot, at around 7.30pm yesterday, Wednesday.

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the address in Caldicot to put the blaze out, and two crews attended.

According to the SWFRS, nobody was inside the caravan at the time of the incident, and breathing apparatus was used with hose reels to confirm this.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

An official spokesperson for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 19.36 on Wednesday, October 18, SWFRS was called to an address in Caldicot where a six-berth static caravan was on fire.

“Two crews were in attendance. Breathing apparatus was used alongside hose reels to check that nobody was inside the caravan at the time of the fire.

“SWFRS crew left the scene at approximately 20.09pm.”

The cause of the blaze has not been revealed.