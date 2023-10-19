Officers were called to the scene on Old Pant Road in Newbridge at 8.20am on October 18. The crash involved one moped.

The rider, a 16-year-old male, was taken to hospital in Cardiff with life-changing injuries and is currently still in hospital but in a stable condition.

The official statement said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Old Pant Road, Newbridge at around 8.20am on Wednesday 18 October.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Service.

"The collision involved one moped.

"The rider, a 16 year old male was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"We're asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorist with dashcam footage, that were using Old Pant Road between 8am and 8.20am to contact us.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300354092.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."