We look at their cases.

Michelle Chapman

A drug driver travelled on the wrong side of the road and raced at 50mph in a 20mph zone through residential city streets during a high-speed police chase.

A judge told Michelle Chapman he had winced as he watched dashcam footage of the pursuit in Newport which lasted around six minutes.

The 52-year-old defendant had taken cocaine and methadone before getting behind the wheel of a Hyundai Bayon on March 10.

Chapman from Newport was jailed for eight months after she pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

MORE NEWS: Vile domestic abuser jailed for catalogue of offences against ex-girlfriend

Craig Nicholls

A couple were caught with 3kg of heroin with a street value of £60,000 which was hidden inside a secret “trapdoor” compartment in their car.

Craig Nicholls, 22, and mother-of-one Lauren Woodward, 21, were pulled over in their borrowed Renault Twingo in Newport over the summer.

The defendants from Cardiff were returning to South Wales after they’d been on a “drugs run” to Liverpool to pick up six blocks of heroin.

Nicholls was jailed for four years and Woodward, of Grand Avenue, Ely, Cardiff was locked up for two years but the sentence was suspended for two years.

She must carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Both admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply on Thursday, July 27.

Karl Hodder

An elderly woman has been left distraught after a burglar stole her mobility scooter.

She and her husband have had to cancel a holiday after Karl Hodder took the £1,700 scooter which has not been recovered.

The 49-year-old got into their house in the Newbridge area because the woman’s carers accidentally left the back door’s key in the lock.

Hodder, of Clos Trefin, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood pleaded guilty to burglary and taking a vehicle without consent.

The defendant was jailed for 876 days.

Bailey Colclough

Teenage learner driver Bailey Colclough was caught by police after a dramatic high-speed chase.

The 18-year-old from Newport sped at 60mph through residential streets, travelled on the wrong side of the road and ignored red lights in a Skoda Fabia car.

David Pinnell, prosecuting, said the pursuit started when officers spotted the defendant on Monnow Way in the Bettws area of the city.

Colclough was doing 80mph on Malpas Road in a 40mph zone and carried on going despite two police cars chasing him with blue lights flashing and sirens blazing.

He was sent to a young offender institution for eight months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Jack Theobald

Drug dealers Jack Theobald, 23, and Aimee O'Connor, 29, were arrested after being pulled over by police in a blue Volkswagen Golf in the Rhymney area of Caerphilly.

Officers found small amounts of cannabis on front seat passenger Theobald and mobile phones with drug related messages on him and driver O'Connor implicating them both.

He was involved in supplying up to a kilo of cannabis for £4,500 at a time and was also selling cocaine.

Theobald, of Hill Street, Rhymney was jailed for 37 months after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

O'Connor, of Church Street, Rhymney, was handed a suspended prison sentence after she admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Ryan Harrison

Two drug dealers were arrested by police after being spotted in a crime “hotspot”.

Friends Ryan Harrison, 29, and Richard Jones, 35, from Caldicot were acting suspiciously in a car in the town, Newport Crown Court heard.

Harrison, of Green Lane, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ketamine and cannabis.

Jones, of Byron Place, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Harrison was jailed for three years.

Jones was sentenced to an 18-month community order and must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.