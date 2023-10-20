Two large-scale cannabis farms have been dismantled, 18 kilograms of amphetamine recovered and £1,400 cash seized, Gwent Police has revealed.

The crackdown from Monday, October 9, to Sunday, October 15, has seen 14 people arrested, eight of whom have been charged with offences relating to the supply, production or importation of Class A or B drugs.

Two people at risk of exploitation were also made safe, the force has said.

Last week we reported two men had been charged after a large cannabis farm was uncovered at the former Wildings store in Newport.

County lines is a drugs distribution model in which drugs are exported from major cities using mobile phones and often vulnerable children and adults.

Officers located a quantity of cocaine and removed cultivation equipment as part of the work.

Detective Inspector Ian Bartholomew said: “We’re working relentlessly to crack down on county lines which bring misery to our communities in the form of drug dealing and violence.

“Those involved in county lines have adapted their approaches after persistent police pressure on their illegal activities by targeting the vulnerable in different areas of the country to run drugs for them.

“We’re dedicated to bringing those responsible for violence and exploitation to justice.

“There are many avenues available to us, including increased use of modern slavery legislation, to target line holders.”

Officers carried out warrants across the county, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, including in Newport, Cwmbran and Abercarn.

They discovered more than 4,450 cannabis plants at three addresses in Newport and dismantled two large-scale cultivations at former commercial buildings and arrested four people in the city in connection with the supply of cannabis.

In Cwmbran, officers seized a kilogram of cannabis, a quantity of cocaine, £1,000 in cash and five weapons with firearms cartridges.

As part of the “week of action”, Gwent Police spoke to children, parents, teachers and residents in Bargoed, Caldicot, Chepstow, Magor and Caerphilly.

Officers carried out patrols in Newport city centre to look out for children at risk of exploitation and spoke to adults at risk of being sexually exploited and recruited into county lines.

DI Bartholomew said: “One form of control to exploit a vulnerable person involved in county lines is by using their home as a base for dealing drugs; a process known as cuckooing.”

Officers gave safeguarding advice to three addresses in Monmouthshire and met staff at Newport City Homes to discuss the risk of their residents being cuckooed and exploited into county lines.

DI Bartholomew added: “We encourage members of the public to come forward with information to help those vulnerable people, including children, to be safeguarded.

“By disrupting supply lines and taking those involved out of circulation, we can make Gwent’s communities safer. But we can only do this with the support and information that we get from residents.”

If you have any concerns that someone you know is being exploited or have concerns about drug dealing in your area, then please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.