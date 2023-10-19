The team of volunteers had been working at the Westgate Hotel in Commercial Street since 2019, and were determined to return the dilapidated old building to its vibrant former self as a cultural events hub for the community.

The project had been progressing well - until they were told in August that the leaseholder was terminating the lease.

The Westgate team has since been locked out of the building, although their belongings and priceless Chartist artefacts remain inside.

The Westgate Hotel has been around since the Chartist Uprising of 1839 (Image: Newsquest)

In a statement posted to their Facebook page on Wednesday, October 18, the management team said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our efforts to revitalise the Westgate Hotel have come to an abrupt halt.

“Despite years of hard work and investment, endless time spent on renovations, and the overwhelming goodwill we have received from the community, we face a sudden and unexplained decision by the leaseholder to terminate our agreement, effectively ending our work to restore this hugely important building in the heart of the city.

“Apart from the loss of a valued community asset we are very concerned about this new threat to a priceless piece of Newport heritage given the hotel’s links to the Chartist uprising of 1839 and the historic movement to win the vote for ordinary people."

David Daniel, a co-director of The Westgate, said it felt like “a loss or a bereavement”.

David Daniel, co-director of the Westgate, says the loss of the project will be felt right across Newport and beyond (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)He said the relationship with the leaseholder had been “on solid ground” and they had recently entered negotiations for a Community Ownership Fund.

He said: “This bid had the potential to transform the Westgate into a hub of community and culture, increasing its use as a much-needed live event space and adding community hire facilities and a return to its status as a hotel, all while preserving its rich history as a monument to Newport’s Chartist History.

“This sudden reversal leaves a string of unanswered questions and a community robbed of what was becoming an increasingly valuable asset.”

The Westgate is a stalwart of Newport’s city centre and has been for years since it was the site for the 1839 Chartist Uprising.

It has gone through different phases over the years but remains one of the most significant buildings in Newport. Since 2009 it has been on the Buildings at Risk Register.

The group of volunteers, including members of the Newport Rising charity, knew what a monumental task they faced to bring the Westgate back to its former glory, but were determined to do so for the sake of the building’s history and the potential it had to become a valuable asset to the community.

Despite the closure, the Newport Rising festival, which is due to take place from November 2 to November 4, will still be going ahead.

Newport Rising Festival chairperson Eoghan Mortell said: “Given its unique place in the area’s Chartist history, the Westgate building has become an increasingly valuable part of the annual Newport Rising Festival.

“While we’re massively disappointed that this asset will be denied to participants this year, the festival will go ahead with just as much determination and excitement.

“We will have our symbolic torchlit march down Stow Hill and we will use other city centre venues and partners to create that special atmosphere, including our own new and soon to be opened venue.”

The Westgate Hotel has played host to a number of events since the refurbishment project began in 2019 (Image: Google Maps)

Mr Daniel concluded: “For the sake of the city it's important that this is not the end of the Westgate story and that we acknowledge the strides we've made in rejuvenating this landmark site.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to all the volunteers and supporters who invested their time and energy. While our time here is ending for the moment, we're profoundly grateful for what we've accomplished together.”

The Argus was unable to contact the leaseholder for comment.