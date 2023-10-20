The westbound carriageway of the bridge will be closed between 6am on Saturday, October 21, and 8pm on Sunday, October 22.

Drivers travelling into Wales will be diverted via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

The eastbound carriageway will be open as normal.

According to the National Highways website, the closure will be in place for “bridge joint and other maintenance works”.

An statement posted to the website said: "Like any major structure, the bridges need frequent maintenance to keep them in a safe and serviceable condition. Sometimes we need to close a bridge to keep road users and our team safe while we work.

“The road surface on the M48 Severn Bridge is much narrower than a typical motorway, so there is less space for us to carry out maintenance. This means that we need to close the Severn Bridge more often than most other motorways.

“We understand that these closures cause disruption to road users and local communities, and we’re striving to keep the bridges open as often as we can.

“Our work isn’t always visible. We may be carrying out repairs underneath the road surface, or waiting for construction materials to dry or set before continuing our work.”