THERE was a massive emergency services presence called to a street on Newport’s riverbank earlier this afternoon, Thursday, October 19.
Dozens of police officers were joined by sniffer dogs on the scene at around 2.30pm after residents reported seeing a man running on foot down East Usk Road.
The man then allegedly dumped something in one of the rubbish bags in the area. The Argus was told that the man reportedly was trying to dump something in the river, but couldn’t, due to the tide being too low.
Gwent Police confirmed in a statement that some of their officers on patrol in Newport at 2.30pm had stopped a car in the nearby Llanvair Road.
They said a man was given a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) for having no insurance.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here