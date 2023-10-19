Dozens of police officers were joined by sniffer dogs on the scene at around 2.30pm after residents reported seeing a man running on foot down East Usk Road.

The man then allegedly dumped something in one of the rubbish bags in the area. The Argus was told that the man reportedly was trying to dump something in the river, but couldn’t, due to the tide being too low.

The man tried to dump something in the river but couldn't due to the low tide (Image: Newsquest)Gwent Police confirmed in a statement that some of their officers on patrol in Newport at 2.30pm had stopped a car in the nearby Llanvair Road.

They said a man was given a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) for having no insurance.