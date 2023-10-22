THE former site of Italian restaurant Dolce Vita is potentially going to be replaced by a business called Legend: World Buffet Restaurant.
There is very little detail known about the new restaurant, but according to a planning application sent to Torfaen County Borough Council, it will be moving into the building vacated by Dolce Vita.
The Italian restaurant closed suddenly in April 2022, after opening in early October 2020, replacing Frankie and Benny’s in Unit 2 of the Cwmbran Leisure mixed-use site.
Other brands currently at home in the Cwmbran Leisure site include Harvester, Simply Gym and Hollywood Bowl.
There was no warning of the closure, and no official announcement on their social media sites.
As the new business is currently only on the application and proposed signage stages of the process, there have been no official announcements as to when the new restaurant is likely to open.
The Cwmbran Leisure site is owned by the same company who own the Cwmbran Centre, LCP, whose parent company is M Core. They purchased the site in January 2023 for an undisclosed fee.
