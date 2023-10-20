Mr Evans, who was born in Pontypool, was crowned the winner in the entertainment programme category, winning with his special programme Luke Evans: Showtime!

The show returned the Beauty and the Beast actor to Wales, where he hosted a night full of entertainment, music and special guests including Olly Murs, Beverley Knight and Nicole Scherzinger.

Writing on Instagram the star described himself as "a very happy Welshman".

"I am on on cloud 9," he wrote.

"Thank you to everyone who played their part in bringing this dream of mine into a technicolour reality!"

Other notable winners on the night included Aberystwyth actor Taron Egerton, who took home the best actor trophy for his role in the Apple TV+ drama Black Bird, in his first BAFTA Cymru win.

A total of 22 awards, including two specials, were presented throughout the evening in a celebration hosted by The One Show presenter and proud Welshwoman Alex Jones.