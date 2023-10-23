A MAN has appeared in court charged with multiple rapes.

Michael Okafor, 45, from Newport is accused of three counts of rape.

It is claimed that the alleged offences took place in the city between January 1, 2019 and September 30, 2023.

No pleas were entered.

Okafor, of Bishton Street, was remanded in custody after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.

The defendant is due to appear before the city’s crown court on November 13.