A MAN has appeared in court charged with multiple rapes.
Michael Okafor, 45, from Newport is accused of three counts of rape.
It is claimed that the alleged offences took place in the city between January 1, 2019 and September 30, 2023.
No pleas were entered.
Okafor, of Bishton Street, was remanded in custody after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.
MORE NEWS: TV licence dodgers punished in court
The defendant is due to appear before the city’s crown court on November 13.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article