The Creepy Town Hanging Ghost has been recalled by Poundland, with anyone who has purchased it already being asked to return it for a full refund.

Customers are being warned that the product presents a risk of cuts as it features sharp metal wires that can easily become exposed.

As a result, it has been withdrawn from Poundland stores.

You can return the product for a full refund (Image: Office for Product Safety and Standards)

If you have already purchased the decoration, you can return it for a full refund without a receipt or any proof of purchase.

A spokesman for the Office for Product Safety and Standards said: “The product presents a risk of cuts as it features sharp metal wires that can become easily exposed.

“The product does not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

“The product has been recalled from end users.

“Affected consumers are advised to return the product to a Poundland store for a full refund.

“No proof of purchase is required.”