The comedian - who has also appeared in movies including James Bond: The World is Not Enough, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End - was due to perform his show 'Omid Djalili and Friends' at the Festival Drayton Centre, in Market Drayton, Shropshire on Thursday night.

But on the day of the show, the Festival Drayton Centre posted on Facebook telling fans the show had been cancelled.

The centre said: "Unfortunately due to circumstances beyond our control tonight’s Omid Djalili and Friend’s show has been cancelled.

"We are working hard to contact all customers."

The Festival Drayton Centre said the show had been cancelled due to "personal threats due to the situation in Israel", according to the BBC.

While the venue is also reportedly working to get refunds out to affected ticket holders.

The BBC added: "West Mercia Police said it had not received any reports of concerns surrounding the performance in Shropshire."

Djalili was born in London to Iranian parents.

The threat comes amid the ongoing conflict between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel.

Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, which was followed by retaliatory air strikes on Gaza.

The attack by Hamas has resulted in around 1,400 deaths to date while more than 200 people have been taken hostage, reports the BBC.

Omid Djalili reveals he will continue with upcoming shows

Despite the threats, Djalili took to X (formerly Twitter) following the cancellation of his show in Shropshire to assure fans his upcoming shows in Ireland and Northern Ireland would be going ahead.

Due to threats hiding out in the following locations on the dates below. Don’t tell anyone.

Derry Millenium Forum October 24

Belfast Ulster Hall 25t

Dublin Vicar St. 26

Galway 27 (sold out).

New York comedy festival Nov 7 ⁦@GothamComedy⁩ https://t.co/nTdsVHuqMY — Omid Djalili (@omid9) October 19, 2023

In his post on X, he said: "Due to threats hiding out in the following locations on the dates below. Don’t tell anyone."

His upcoming shows will be in:

Millenium Forum, Derry - October 24

Ulster Hall, Belfast - October 25

Vicar Street, Dublin - October 26

Town Hall, Galway - October 27 (SOLD OUT)

New York Comedy Festival - November 7

For more information on any of Djalili's shows or to buy tickets, visit his website.