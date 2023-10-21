MORGAN CARTER, 22, of Albany Road, Blackwood was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to possession of a hammer in a public place, assault by beating and public order offence in Gelligaer on March 27.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

JUSTIN FULLALOVE, 37, of Virginia View, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Newport Road, Trethomas on July 16.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

MORE NEWS: McDonald's attack: Teenager admits causing 'life-changing injuries'

JULIAN OWEN BAYLISS, 59, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for keeping a vehicle and trailer with no rear registration plate on Bulwark Road, Chepstow on April 18.

EDWARD HATHERALL, 68, of Park Crescent, Abergavenny must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ADRIAN GRANVILLE JONES, 62, of Avenue Crescent, Abergavenny must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool on April 21.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

AYANDA SANGO LANGA, 33, of Hoskins Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on April 10.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

LINDA NEWBURY, 60, of Meyricks, Coed Eva, Cwmbran must pay £150 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way on April 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

PAUL HUGHES, 51, of Barn Close, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted a public order offence on August 11 in Pontnewynydd.

STEPHEN WEBBER, 42, of no fixed abode, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted stealing a handbag at Pontypool Active Living Centre and possession of amphetamine on October 11.

He must pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.