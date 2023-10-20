O'Grady died "unexpectedly but peacefully" on March 28, 2023 at the age of 67.

The popular presenter rose to fame with his drag queen persona Lily Savage before going on to host a number of TV shows including For The Love of Dogs and The Paul O'Grady Show.

Paul O'Grady rose to fame with his drag queen persona Lily Savage. (Image: PA)

Paul O'Grady's husband reveals his final moments

Speaking at a memorial event for O'Grady on Wednesday (October 18) his husband, Andre Portasio revealed what he did in his final moments before his death in March, according to The Sun.

The memorial service was attended by a host of celebrities including Alan Carr, Amanda Holden and Dawn French.

Portasio, according to The Sun, told the crowd: “We’d had a very ordinary day, just watching TV together at home, when Paul said he wanted to make a ‘cup of tea’, and that was our ­little code for rolling a spliff.

“So Paul went to the kitchen to make a cup of tea, brought it back, lit it and started smoking it – and that was our last time together, the last thing we did. He passed away there in his chair.”

Andre Portasio spoke about Paul O'Grady's final moments at a memorial service on Wednesday (October 18). (Image: PA)

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to be named after Paul O'Grady

O'Grady was also an ambassador for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, a role he had held since 2012 after the success of ITV’s award-winning For The Love Of Dogs, 11 series of which were filmed at the home.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the veterinary hospital at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home will be named after O’Grady.

The animal charity also set up a “tribute fund” in his honour which has raised around £480,000 to date.

Battersea have announced the funds will be spent on “life-saving and transformative medical procedures” for dogs and cats who need specialist care and treatment.