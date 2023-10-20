MOTDx was hosted by The One Show's Jermaine Jenas and has been running for three years on BBC Three.

The show, which is a spin-off from the popular MOTD football programme hosted by the likes of Gary Lineker, Alex Scott and Gabby Logan, took a relaxed look at football and was targeted at younger audiences.

The spin-off didn't just focus on football but also looked at other topics including music and entertainment.

MOTDx episodes featured the likes of comedian Maisie Adam, singer-songwriter Jake Bugg, former Made In Chelsea star and radio DJ Sam Thompson and rapper Aitch across its three years.

The last episode aired in June when TV presenter Jordan North hosted an FA Cup special with Adam, Love Island star Jordan Hames and MMA fighter Dakota Ditcheva.

BBC reveal axing of MOTDx

BBC announced it would be cancelling the MOTD spin-off on Thursday (October 19).

A BBC spokesperson said: “We have made some changes to our football output this season which means we will be producing even more digital content for audiences across BBC Sport platforms.

“Whilst we are proud of MOTDx and would like to thank everyone involved, it will no longer continue.”

MOTDx host Jermaine Jenas apologises after branding referee "complete s***house”





The decision comes just a month after former Tottenham midfielder and MOTDx presenter Jenas found himself in hot water for comments directed at a referee on social media.

In September, Jenas on X (formerly Twitter) branded a referee a “complete s***house” during an Arsenal match.

I hold my hands up, I got it wrong yesterday. I should know, more than most, the responsibility we have as fans, players and pundits and the impact our words online can have as it's an area I've been vocal in. — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) September 25, 2023

The pundit and presenter posted on social media following the team being awarded a controversial penalty against Tottenham.

Following the post, which received significant backlash, he apologised, saying: “I hold my hands up, I got it wrong yesterday.

“I should know, more than most, the responsibility we have as fans, players and pundits and the impact our words online can have as it’s an area I’ve been vocal in.

“My emotions got the better of me and I apologise to The FA and to all match officials.”