Here at the Argus, we compiled a list of the top five cosiest or oldest pubs to enjoy.

Cyltha Arms - Abergavenny

This rustic country pub has a warm and cosy atmosphere due to its open-log fireplaces.

The pub has sofas and would be the perfect place to sit, get warm and enjoy a drink.

Clytha Arms, has open log fires and a sofa with a cosy atmosphere to enjoy a few drinks. Picture: Google (Image: Google)

It is located in Cyltha, Abergavenny.

Skirrid Inn - Abergavenny

Known for its haunted reputation and being one of the oldest pubs in Wales, it has a cosy but eerie atmosphere to enjoy a pint.

The pub is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of men executed by Hanging Judge Jeffreys following the Monmouth Rebellion against King James II in 1685.

The Skirrid Inn is the oldest pub in Wales. Picture: Sandra Evans (Image: Sandra Evans)The markings are still on the staircase wood, with the noose still hanging in the stairwell. It is located in the Brecon Beacons, in Abergavenny.

The Ruperra - Bassaleg

This charming pub with a rustic oak interior, has a warm fireplace and a welcoming and snug atmosphere.

As the weather becomes cooler, it would be the perfect place to sit and have a few pints.

The Ruperra pub. Picture: Google (Image: Google)The pub is located on Caerphilly Road in Bassaleg.

Whistle Inn - Blaenavon

This traditional pub is next to the Whistle Inn Halt and is the north terminus of the Blaenavon Railway.

The pub has an original cosy fire and even has old mining lamps on display in the bar area.

The Whistle Inn. Picture: Google (Image: Google)It is located at Garn Yr Erw in Blaenavon.

The Cross Keys - Usk

This cosy grade-II pub has an open fireplace and is the perfect place to enjoy a beverage.

The pub also has a dark history, the cellar used to hold condemned prisoners before it became a public house in the 1800s.

The Cross Keys inn, Usk. Picture: Google (Image: Google)The pub is located on Bridge Street, Usk.