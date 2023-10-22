THOMAS BAUGH, 29, of Dorset Crescent, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on April 4.

His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

MARK CHICKEN, 57, of Cwm Braenar, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was fined £438 after he admitted speeding at 59mph in a 30mph zone on the SDR in Newport on June 27.

He must pay a £175 surcharge and £90 costs and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

MORE NEWS: Vile domestic abuser jailed for catalogue of offences against ex-girlfriend

JERRY PHILIP, 39, of Bristol Street, Newport was fined £253 after he admitted speeding at 67mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Cardiff Road on June 25.

He must pay a £101 surcharge and £90 costs and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

SCOTT GERRELL, 29, of Hillview Crescent, Newport was fined £369 after he admitted speeding at 56mph in a 30mph zone on Queensway on May 7.

He must pay a £148 surcharge and £90 costs and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

AHMED OSMAN HAMASAID, 23, of Penallta Road, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ROBERT ANGWIN, 55, of Lower Square, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £451 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road, Newport on April 21.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

KATIE ELLEN ESCOTT, 38, of Sol Invictus Place, Caerleon, Newport must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Ponthir Road on March 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

SALLY ELIZABETH FROST, 64, of Copper Grove, Rogerstone, Newport Vale must pay £378 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road on April 21.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

LUKE ANTHONY PAUL PRIDDLE, 34, of Varteg Road, Varteg, Pontypool must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road on April 21.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

ALIREZA ALI, 24, of Bedford Road, Newport Caerphilly must pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

DIONISIE CIRPACIU, 29, of Clytha Square, Newport must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on March 17.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.