This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Mcdonald's sign at Pontypool. Picture: Natalie Annette Rowles.

Signpost to the Folly near Pontypool. Picture: Paul Coombes.

A bridge closed sign. Picture: Virginia Denley-hill.

Signs that the witches are here waiting for Hallowe'en at Tredegar House. Picture: Natasha Ann.

The Blorenge. Picture: Samantha Hawkins.

Door sign, Pixie Tree, Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Sian McDermott.

At Newport Wetlands. Picture: Nicola Gapper.

A sign at Keeper's Pond on the Blorenge. Picture: Lee James Kershaw.

A retro sign in Cwmbran. Picture: Wayne Barham.