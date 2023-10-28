THE theme for this week's page is signs and our camera club members sent in a great selection but we have chosen these 10 to feature.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Arches: Mcdonald's sign at Pontypool. Picture: Natalie Annette RowlesMcdonald's sign at Pontypool. Picture: Natalie Annette Rowles.

South Wales Argus: Attraction: Signpost to the Folly near Pontypool. Picture: Paul CoombesSignpost to the Folly near Pontypool. Picture: Paul Coombes.

South Wales Argus: Abandoned: A bridge closed sign. Picture: Virginia Denley-hillA bridge closed sign. Picture: Virginia Denley-hill.

South Wales Argus: Broomsticks: Signs that the witches are here waiting for Hallowe'en at Tredegar House. Picture: Natasha AnnSigns that the witches are here waiting for Hallowe'en at Tredegar House. Picture: Natasha Ann.

South Wales Argus: Sign: The Blorenge. Picture: Samantha HawkinsThe Blorenge. Picture: Samantha Hawkins.

South Wales Argus: Sweet: Door sign, Pixie Tree, Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Sian McDermottDoor sign, Pixie Tree, Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Sian McDermott.

South Wales Argus: Spotted: At Newport Wetlands. Picture: Nicola GapperAt Newport Wetlands. Picture: Nicola Gapper.

South Wales Argus: Metal: A sign at Keeper's Pond on the Blorenge. Picture: Lee James KershawA sign at Keeper's Pond on the Blorenge. Picture: Lee James Kershaw.

South Wales Argus: Town: A retro sign in Cwmbran. Picture: Wayne BarhamA retro sign in Cwmbran. Picture: Wayne Barham.