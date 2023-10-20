Aaran Sargeant, 29, from Blackwood was looking after the drugs for his cannabis supplier, Newport Crown Court was told.

The defendant was dealing cannabis to fund own habit.

Sargeant lived with his mother and their home was raided by the police on June 23, prosecutor Dan Jones said.

Officers found just over a kilo of cocaine and 135g of the class A drug with a purity of 82 per cent and 84 per cent respectively.

They also seized cannabis with a potential street value of £4,710.

Sargeant, of Lewis Lewis Avenue, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He admitted the cocaine charge on the basis that he was the “custodian” of the drugs.

Laurence Jones representing him asked the court to take into account the defendant’s previous good character with no convictions to his name.

He read out a letter from Sargeant’s mother who said: “He’s a loving and caring son.

“I know there’s a lot of good in him.”

Mr Jones added that the defendant was a “short time minder” of the cocaine.

The judge, Recorder Mark Powell, told Sargeant: “You are a dealer in cannabis. You buy and you sell it on.

“Your supplier asked you to mind a quantity of cocaine.

“I accept that you would not have known necessarily what it was.”

He added: “I've heard moving testaments from your mother and from your girlfriend’s sister about the sort of person you are.

“But you will understand that cocaine causes major difficulties, not just in the Blackwood area, but throughout the Valleys.”

The defendant was jailed for 32 months and told he would serve half of that sentence before being released on licence.

He has to pay a £228 victim surcharge.

The drugs will be forfeited and destroyed.