Simba and Timone are two cats which must be rehomed together.

Simba is a domestic short hair tabby born in March 2011, and Timone is a domestic long hair who was born in January 2012.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Simba and Timone are two lovely boys who arrived into our care in July. Timone was originally named Nala before being discovered that she was a he.

"Simba is a very adventurous cat who liked to spend most of his time outdoors and Timone is the more cuddly one of the two.

"Both lived with a large breed of dog in the past with no issues."

Timone had blood tests in August and the results showed very early signs of hyperthyroidism.

With hyperthyroidism in cats, medication will have to be given for the rest of the cat’s life, although it is not unusual for the dose to change over time.

Timone is currently also awaiting an ECG for a heart murmur that has been spotted.

The spokesman said: "We are looking for adopters who ideally live in a rural setting or a quiet cul-de-sac area as these pair are known to love the great outdoors."

Cappuccino is a male rat who was born in August 2021.

A spokesman said: "Cap came into us due to his owner going away more and he wasn't getting the attention he needed. Cap has been in with us since September 2023.

"He is very lonely and is in desperate need of a friend. He has lived with a companion in the past but they sadly passed away. He is a very laid back, gentle rat with so much love to give."

Phil and Grant are two domestic short hair cats. Phil was born in 2014 and Grant was born in August 2019.

It is hoped they can be rehomed together.

A spokesman said: "Phil and Grant are a beautiful pair of cats looking for their forever home. They are both friendly and love the company of their carers and are very affectionate. Since being signed over to us in September 2023, they have been very quiet in their cabin and have obviously felt confused towards this big change in their lives.

"Grant has been seen by our vets and has what is called a haematoma on his left ear. Sadly the ear has shrivelled up and the skin inside is very itchy for him. He is currently on a treatment of ear drops for this.

"Both Phil and Grant could live with sensible secondary school aged children and would really like to live in a quieter home with no other animals."

