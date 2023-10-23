ETHAN SULLIVAN, 18, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, Caerphilly was fined £240 after he pleaded guilty to riding an off-road motorcycle without insurance and intentionally/recklessly causing a public nuisance on July 25.

He was banned from driving for six months and must pay a £96 surcharge and £85 costs.

The defendant was deprived of the motorcycle.

FREYA MATHEWSON, 46, of Beechwood Crescent, Newport was banned from driving for 19 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Bettws Lane on September 26.

She was fined £700 and must pay a £280 surcharge and £85 costs.

CURTIS CARD, 24, of Llys Gwyrdd, Henllys, Cwmbran was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, being drunk and disorderly and possession of cannabis between August 21 and August 22.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am for three months.

MATTHEW JONES, 52, of Thirlmere Place, Newport was jailed for 12 weeks but that sentence was suspended for two years after he admitted harassment between December 21, 2022 and July 23, 2023.

He must pay his victim £160 in compensation.

ZAFAR ALI, 29, of Ruperra Street, Newport was fined £400 after he pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine and possession of cannabis on June 26.

GAVIN JORDAN, 42, of Parc Prison, Bridgend was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence on Frogmore Street, Abergavenny on June 25.

He must pay a £154 surcharge following his release from custody.

KYLE JOHANSSON, 35, of Moorland Park, Newport was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to calling 999 on November 16, 2022 and making threats that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

He must pay £85 costs.

NICHOLAS BLAMIRE, 31, of Churchmead, Rogiet was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, driving without insurance and possession of cocaine on September 27.

He was fined £360 and must pay a £144 surcharge and £85 costs.

ELSPETH AGNES PEARL HILL, 56, of Radford Terrace, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Hill/King Street on June 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

MICHAEL ELSON, 59, of Moxon Road, Newport was fined £500 after he admitted speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on June 23.

He must pay a £200 surcharge and £90 costs and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.