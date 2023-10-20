Heavy rain is expected to continue throughout this afternoon in mid and south Wales and remain in the area throughout Saturday as conditions continue to deteriorate.

The weather warnings were issued for both this afternoon, Friday, October 20 and much of tomorrow, Saturday October 21.

The current yellow weather warning will remain active until 6am tomorrow morning, with the most severe weather then expected to move northwards out of Wales.

As well as these weather warnings, there have been multiple flood risk warnings issued on the Natural Resources Wales website, including nine severe flood warnings.

These flood risks are applicable to mostly north Wales with some extending into mid-Wales, but Environment Wales is advising people to stay safe and be prepared to take flood precautions in the south if it becomes necessary.

The outlook for Sunday and heading into the early part of next week is more positive with no weather warnings currently issued and Saturday’s weather warning expected to have concluded by around noon, according to the Met Office.

The heavy rainfall has been expected as part of Storm Babet which is currently battering Northern Europe, including the UK where the North and Scotland are currently facing the worst of it, with amber and red warnings for rain currently active.