The figures from Police UK show the force carried out 656 searches between June and August 2023, with data for September and October still yet to be published.

Of these, the force has recorded the "object of search" in only 1 in 4 cases.

They say the process is "intelligence-led" and practised on people who are suspected of being involved in crime.

In those three months, Gwent Police completed 12 searches for firearms - with eight coming in August alone.

August also returned the highest number of searches for offensive weapons (29) and stolen goods (26), but nearly 70 per cent of records from the month do not specify an object of search.

Only police officers have the power to stop and search. The officer does not have to be in uniform but they must show their warrant card.

The data also reveals that Gwent Police officers conducted nearly six times as many "person searches" as "vehicle searches" between June and August.

Taking the recorded longitude and latitude of the searches, we can see exactly where the summer's action took place - from a vehicle search for offensive weapons near Thornhill on July 27, to the stop and search of a male under the age of 18 in Monmouth on July 5.

Click on the icon to see more details about the stop and search.