Christopher Sullivan, 34, from Newport told the police following his arrest he was so desperate he urgently needed money so that he could eat.

Officers found 16.5g of heroin, 36.35g of cocaine, a knuckleduster and just under £4,000 in cash when they raided his home in Coniston Close.

After losing his job, Lidl had paid him in error which caused his benefits to be stopped.

The supermarket chain then came to reclaim the money Sullivan received from them which subsequently left him broke, Newport Crown Court was told.

Alexander Orndal, prosecuting, said Sullivan gave the following prepared statement to detectives: “I accept that I've been selling drugs for someone who I do not wish to name at this time.

“I've been doing this for approximately a month to six weeks.

“I've been in an extremely low place financially, mentally and emotionally, and doing this job felt like my only way out.

“I couldn’t afford to eat and therefore, as mentioned, I felt this was the only way out.

“The drugs are brought to my address once a week and I'm told how much to sell them for.”

Sullivan admitted being concerned in an offer to supply heroin, being concerned in an offer to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property and possession of an offensive weapon in private place.

The defendant had six previous convictions for 15 offences which included robbery, battery and criminal damage.

There were none for any drug offences.

Sol Hartley for Sullivan said: “He made an exceptionally poor decision but felt he had no other choice.”

The judge, Recorder Mark Powell KC, told the defendant: “I understand that you were involved in drug dealing because of financial difficulties and that to a great extent the financial difficulties you found yourself in were not your own your making.

“But having said that, up and down this country there are lots of people who are in financial difficulties and they do not resort to selling class A drugs.

“You did and you must be punished.”

Sullivan was jailed for 40 months.