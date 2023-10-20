Ethan Pope, 21, was sentenced to three years in prison in January 2021 for drug offences, at Cardiff Crown Court.

Gwent Police said he had links to both Newport and Bristol when they issued the appeal on Monday, October 16.

A social media statement put out today, Friday, October 20, said: "We recently appealed for information to find Ethan Pope from Caerphilly, who had been recalled to prison.

"He has now been located and arrested.

"Thank you for sharing our appeal."