POLICE have found a man from Caerphilly who breached his licence conditions after being released from prison.
Ethan Pope, 21, was sentenced to three years in prison in January 2021 for drug offences, at Cardiff Crown Court.
Gwent Police said he had links to both Newport and Bristol when they issued the appeal on Monday, October 16.
A social media statement put out today, Friday, October 20, said: "We recently appealed for information to find Ethan Pope from Caerphilly, who had been recalled to prison.
"He has now been located and arrested.
"Thank you for sharing our appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here