If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Delilah, six years old, female, Bichon Frise

Delilah has come to us from a breeder.

In only a week she has started to come out of her shell and is a gentle natured dog.

Delilah is easy to handle and is happy to be picked up once she knows you.

Delilah has never lived in a home so will need lots of kindness and reassurance.

She will need adopters who can help her learn new skills such as house training and walking on a harness/lead when she is ready.

Scuba, five month old, male, Collie - In foster in Swansea

Scuba still needs to learn that humans can be kind.

He has massively improved since arriving here. He will even come up to people if they sit quietly.

Scuba will need a confident kind resident dog in his new home.

He needs a calm loving home which can help him gain confidence.

He will need positive reinforcement training and an active home with lots of walks once he’s grown.

River Island, two years old, male, Springer Spaniel

River Island has the makings of becoming one of the most affectionate springers.

He has come to us from a breeder.

He already walks on a lead and enjoys his walks although he does need some kind training.

He will need a confident resident dog to help him settle in.

River Island has never lived in a home before so will need understanding adopters.

Blondy, four years old, female, Labrador

Blondy is an absolute bundle of fun who has come to us from a breeder.

She is looking for an active home which can give her lots of exercise and enrichment.

Blondy has never lived in a home before so will need help.

Blondy can be an only dog or live with other resident dogs.

Demmy, five years old, female, Cocker Spaniel

Demmy has come to us from a breeder.

Demmy already walks on a lead and likes to go out and explore but she does get worried if there are any loud noises.

Demmy will need a home with a confident resident dog.

She has not lived in a home before so will need help learning about house training.