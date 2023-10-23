Peter Naylor, who lives in the Thistle Court Care Home in Cwmbran, was born in Harrow in 1944 to Marjorie and Benjamin Naylor and brought up as a proud patriot of Britain.

Through his work as a financial advisor, Peter had the distinct honour of meeting His Royal Highness King Charles, when he was the Prince of Wales.

Peter Naylor met HRH King Charles through his work (Image: Thistle Court Care Home)However, the connection to the crown goes deeper than this, and involves further generations of his family.

His father, Benjamin Naylor, has an incredible life story and was a decorated war hero. While serving in World War II, his plane was tragically shot down over France.

Mr Naylor was miraculously rescued by the French Resistance and reunited with his wife Marjorie in Spain.

On his return, he earned the Distinguished Flying Medal for his exceptional bravery and service, from the Queen’s father, George VI.

Peter's father, Benjamin Naylor, was a decorated war hero (Image: Thistle Court Care Home)The Naylor family’s royal connection continues with his maternal great-grandfather, William James Jones, who was awarded the Royal Victorian Medal for his exceptional contributions and services to the Crown from George V.

Peter's great-grandfather, William James Jones, was rewarded for his service to the Crown (Image: Thistle Court Care Home)

After all this impressive life history, Mr Naylor now resides in Thistle Court where he continues to be patriotic and proud.

He remains very fond of the royal family and emotionally watched the moment when the Prince of Wales officially became King Charles III at the coronation.

Peter (far right) with his wife and son (Image: Thistle Court Care Home)Mr Naylor enjoys reading the newspaper, watching sports on the TV with his friend Gerry who visits him regularly, and solving puzzles. His bedroom walls are adorned with his family’s photos, and he loves sharing the magnificent stories of his family’s past.