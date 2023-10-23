ONE man who now resides in a Cwmbran care home has a very special link to the royal family through his father, a decorated war hero, and his maternal great-grandfather.
Peter Naylor, who lives in the Thistle Court Care Home in Cwmbran, was born in Harrow in 1944 to Marjorie and Benjamin Naylor and brought up as a proud patriot of Britain.
Through his work as a financial advisor, Peter had the distinct honour of meeting His Royal Highness King Charles, when he was the Prince of Wales.
However, the connection to the crown goes deeper than this, and involves further generations of his family.
His father, Benjamin Naylor, has an incredible life story and was a decorated war hero. While serving in World War II, his plane was tragically shot down over France.
Mr Naylor was miraculously rescued by the French Resistance and reunited with his wife Marjorie in Spain.
On his return, he earned the Distinguished Flying Medal for his exceptional bravery and service, from the Queen’s father, George VI.
The Naylor family’s royal connection continues with his maternal great-grandfather, William James Jones, who was awarded the Royal Victorian Medal for his exceptional contributions and services to the Crown from George V.
After all this impressive life history, Mr Naylor now resides in Thistle Court where he continues to be patriotic and proud.
He remains very fond of the royal family and emotionally watched the moment when the Prince of Wales officially became King Charles III at the coronation.
Mr Naylor enjoys reading the newspaper, watching sports on the TV with his friend Gerry who visits him regularly, and solving puzzles. His bedroom walls are adorned with his family’s photos, and he loves sharing the magnificent stories of his family’s past.
