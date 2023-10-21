South Wales has an abundance of food types and venues available to cater to every taste – with Indian food often a popular choice.

We recently wrote about reader recommended Indian restaurants in Newport and now we turn our attention to Torfaen where an Indian takeaway recently won an award – you can read more on that here.

But what is TripAdvisor saying on Indian restaurants in Torfaen? Here are the top five (according to Tripadvisor)* and what’s been said about them…

Tiffins

Tiffins on Glyndwr Road, Cwmbran, is a buffet style venue – it has an overall TripAdvisor score of 4.5 based on more than 740 reviews – including at least 460 “excellent” ones.

A recent first-time trier wrote: “The food dishes were all hot, fresh, and tasty. There was a varied selection of small desserts. The restaurant was clean. Staff were welcoming, polite and helpful. Good value for money.”

Another review praised the “delicious” food along with the “helpful and friendly” staff.

But a less positive reviewer got the impression that “food had been hanging around for a while” (although they state there was “a lot of choice”). Another described it as “average” adding that they “certainly had a food coma by the end.”

Tamarind [Cwmbran]

Tamarind on Blenheim Road, Cwmbran, has an overall TripAdvisor score of 4.5 based on at least 355 reviews – including more than 260 “excellent” ones.

A recent review reads: “Outstanding food, outstanding service, thank you, Bilal, outstanding value. See you soon! Great place to enjoy family time.”

A regular diner at Tamarind wrote: “I have been coming here for years both in the restaurant and takeaway… both the food and service is always immaculate!”

Another reviewer described the “clean and presentable” venue as a “must visit” complimenting the “welcoming staff” and “relaxed” ambience and “fantastic” food.

Parbin Tandoori

Parbin Tandoori on Crane Street, Pontypool, has an overall TripAdvisor score of five based on more than 85 reviews – including more than 80 “excellent” and no “terrible” ones.

A recent review states: “We have had meals from The Parbin for more than 20 years. The staff are very friendly and helpful, the meals are always perfectly cooked and always taste wonderful! Deliveries are always on time and piping hot.”

Another regular at Parbin Tandoori wrote: “Lovely food delivered will not order from anyone else great little place. Have never had a bad meal I order for myself and have seconds the next day”.

Another visitor praised the food along with the “quick and courteous” staff.

Aahar Finest Indian Kitchen

Aahar Finest Indian Kitchen on The Highway, New Inn, Pontypool, has an overall TripAdvisor score of 4.5 based on more than 205 reviews – including more than 140 “excellent” ones.

A recent review describes their meal as “very average” but adds that it was “not as good as previous visits” suggesting this experience varied from their past visits.

But a more positive “excellent” review of the venue praised the “top class, polite, and timely” service along with the food – which is “hot, fresh, and loaded with flavour” adding: “By far the best in the area out of all the ones we’ve been to.”

Tamarind [Pontypool]

Tamarind on Cwmnyscoy Road, Pontypool, has an overall TripAdvisor rating of four based on more than 195 reviews – including more than 115 “excellent” ones.

A review of the Pontypool venue reads: “Ordered some lovely curries from here in the past, the staff have always been pleasant to deal with.”

Another visitor wrote: “Regularly have meals from here. Prompt delivery and food delicious. We usually order Chicken Tikka and Vindaloo curries but tried Tandoori dinner ...lovely!!”

*Reviews and scores are accurate at the time of publication but subject to change as people leave more feedback for venues in Torfaen. This list is based on opinions stated on TripAdvisor reviews, but does not reflect the views shared on other review platforms such as Google and Facebook. TripAdvisor rankings are based on the number of reviews, how favourable reviews are, and how old or new the reviews are.