Newport had seen a major downpour from the early hours, causing flooding on the M4, mostly around junction 25 for Caerleon, which led to increased congestion after safety speed limits were put in place.

The Met Office warned there would be heavy rain across Newport and the surrounding areas throughout the day, and around 3pm this afternoon, officially extended the active yellow weather warning for rain into mid-Wales, with it expected to remain in place until Saturday lunchtime.

Due to the increased flood risk, which includes a number of flood risks and alerts being put in place in areas of north and mid-Wales, there was increased congestion on the M4 for much of the morning, into lunchtime.

However, cars have not been the only transport impacted by this weather, with train services also being disrupted.

Royal Wootton Bassett was victim to a major flood, causing all trains that usually pass through there to be cancelled and closed.

Great Western Railway released a statement at 11.20am detailing the full closures of lines due to flooding. It said that all lines between Bristol Temple Meads via Bath and Swindon to Bristol Parkway and South Wales would be closed. Routes between Gloucester and Swindon were also forced to close, meaning there was no diversion available.

The statement concluded: “Network Rail teams across the network are working to minimise disruption, however disruption is expected to continue for the remainder of the day. The severity of the flooding means that many roads are blocked, and we are not able to provide alternative transport.”

GWR has confirmed that people who purchased tickets but did not travel can either claim a full refund or amend their ticket. They said customers who travelled but have been delayed by 15 minutes or more could be entitled to Delay Repay compensation.

Some roads had also been closed after trees had fallen on to the tarmac in the weather, causing further disruption for a time this morning.

The poor weather conditions are expected to continue into the evening and overnight into tomorrow, with the weather warnings from the Met Office expiring around noon.