The Lodge, near Newport's exclusive Ridgeway, is also next to and has direct access to the highly-regarded Allt-yr-yn Nature Reserve.

Angie Davey, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, which is selling the property, said: "This historic house is right at the heart of one of the most sought after areas in Newport and arguably the whole of South Wales. It is close to the Ridgeway and its sweeping views across the majestic Usk Valley.

"As well as being a beautiful house, set in its own private grounds, the cottage is next to and has direct access to the highly regarded Allt-yr-yn Nature Reserve, which leads to the canal.

"The detached cottage, which is said to have originally served as a gatekeeper's lodge, is also believed to have been one of, if not the, first in the area to receive its own direct supply of running water."

Listed with a guide price of £242,000-plus The Lodge, at 98 Allt-yr-yn View, Newport, has a covered outhouse, WC/storage and detached garage with electric up-and-over door. Inside there is a lounge with fireplace, kitchen/dining room with appliances, under stairs utility area, three bedrooms and bathroom. The established gardens offer a great deal of privacy.

The Lodge is one of a range of 93 different lots being offered at the next Paul Fosh Auctions sale which starts at noon on Tuesday, November 7, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, November 9.

