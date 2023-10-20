A PROPERTY in Newport has been boarded up following a successful closure application at Newport Magistrates Court.
The address in Tewkesbury Walk has been given a three-month closure order, which was granted on Wednesday, October 18, following complaints from residents about illegal drug use and anti-social behaviour in the property.
Anyone who attempts to enter the property while the order is active will be in contravention of the order and as such can be arrested by the police during this time period.
Newport Inspector Mervyn Priest said: “We’ve had numerous calls from the community regarding anti-social behaviour and drug use linked to this address.
"This behaviour negatively impacts the quality of life for residents and will not be tolerated in our communities.
“Tackling anti-social behaviour is a priority for us and I urge anyone with any concerns to get in contact.”
Gwent Police are advising anyone who wishes to report anti-social behaviour to do by calling 101, using the online reporting system or sending a direct message on social media.
Anyone who has been impacted by anti-social behaviour is encouraged to call Connect Gwent on 0300 123 21 33 or visit their website.
