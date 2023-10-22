Like you, I am horrified by the misery and the bloodshed, and though it has never seemed so distant, the Labour Party continues to stand firmly behind a two-state solution.

It is also important to say that Islamophobia and antisemitism have no place at all in our diverse and inclusive society and I will continue to engage with Gwent Police and local communities to ensure that support is available where it is needed.

Should any constituents require support or advice for family members who may find themselves caught up in Israel and Gaza, please do get in touch with my office by calling 01633 841725.

Earlier this month, Jayne Bryant and I visited the ABP Port in Pill to hear about its strategic importance, not only in Newport but to the UK economy as a whole.

As the largest steel port in the country for the last seven years, it serves as the primary UK port for finished products exported from Tata Steel’s facilities in South Wales and processes a massive £1bn of trade each year.

Hearing about ABP’s ambitions and plans for the future of the port and its place in the community was particularly exciting, and I look forward to seeing it grow and develop further in the years ahead.

Speaking of steel, it was useful to meet with representatives of Community Union at The Labour Party Conference in Liverpool earlier this month to talk about the importance of UK-made steel as part of a fairer, greener future for the UK.

At the Labour conference, the party again pledged that a UK Labour government will deliver a long-term plan for Green Steel, including a £3 billion investment through a National Wealth Fund to achieve near-zero emission steel production by 2035.

This stands in stark contrast to the actions of the current UK government which is spending £500m to potentially make thousands of steelworkers redundant. You can read more about this on my website.

Many thanks to Gwent Police for the hard work of officers over the summer in tackling the anti-social use of offroad bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters across Newport East.

With 88 vehicles seized since the start of the year and other offences also identified alongside the use of these vehicles, while there is more work to do, this has been a massively successful undertaking. Well done to all involved.

With inflation remaining stubbornly high, I know many families in Newport East will be worrying about the cost of food and energy bills, but it is worth remembering that there is help out there. If you have any concerns or would like help with a cost-of-living issue, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with my office and me. You can call directly on 01633 841725, or email jessica.morden.mp@parliament.uk

You could also keep an eye on my social media for some upcoming cost of living and community support advice events across the city in the coming weeks – add JessicaMordenMP on Facebook, Instagram and X.