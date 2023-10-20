A routine maintenance check at Eveswell Primary School in Chepstow Road found Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in some parts of the building.

Newport City Council say that the investigative work was carried out immediately.

Independent technical specialists have confirmed that a small amount of RAAC is present, but "does not pose a risk because of its location and size".

The council has said the specific area is located internally and supported with steel, whereas buildings considered at high-risk are those with RAAC in the roof or other areas exposed to the elements, such as rain, which could cause the material to weaken.

There are no other areas of concern within the school. The school was not considered high risk due to the pitched roof and date of construction.

Concerns have been raised about buildings - mostly those built between the 1950s and 1990s - where RAAC was used in construction after it was found there is a risk of collapse.

Youngsters will move to a blended learning model next week while further work is being carried out.

The council have confirmed that a further detailed survey of the affected area and any proactive work required to ensure the area remains safe on a long-term basis will be carried out straight away.

A spokesperson said: “Pupils are not being moved because of any safety concerns, only to allow investigation work to be carried out within the classroom areas.

“We are doing everything possible to minimise any disruption and will use one week of blended learning and the half term break to progress this work.”