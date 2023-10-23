Pumpkins are a staple of Hallowe'en decorations across the country, with Jack O Lanterns in windows, doorways and gardens wherever you look.

However, a wayward pumpkin could see you hit with a £5,000 fine.

How pumpkin decorations could land you a £5,000 fine

The law in the UK is governed by the Occupier’s Liability Act 1957 (Lawful Visitors) and Occupier’s Liability Act 1984 (Persons other than Visitors).

Barratt Homes have offered its top tips to avoid being hit with a penalty as a result of your spooky decorations.

It said: “You do not have a duty to prevent all accidents, but you are obliged to deliver reasonable care for the safety of visitors to your property.

“Ensuring everything is safe covers your home insurance and any unwanted liabilities.

“However, you may find yourself liable if any accidents are caused by the dangerous condition of your property or the decorations you install – facing fines up to £5,000 or even in worse case scenarios, imprisonment.”

How to avoid a fine this Hallowe'en

These are the tips to ensure a stress-free spooky season: