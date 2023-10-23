In the warmer months, we often forget about our heating systems as we don’t turn them on.

However, autumn is actually the perfect time to tackle a few radiator maintenance jobs.

One of the most important jobs is bleeding radiators for excess trapped air, which can prevent them from heating up properly.

If you do this job at least once a year – ideally before you turn your heating system back on in autumn – you can ensure it’s all working at maximum efficiency, helping your home feel nice and cosy when the cold weather hits, and saving money on your energy bills too.

The great news is that bleeding a radiator is quick and easy to do yourself – saving you as much as £1001 on the cost of hiring a professional plumber.

To help, Sam Williams, DIY expert at SGS Engineering, explains the steps to go through and all the tools you’ll need.

How to bleed your radiators

Step 1: Gather up the tools you’ll need

The first step is to source all of the tools that you’ll need to complete the job.

These are likely to include…

A radiator bleed key

An old towel

Step 2: Make sure the heating is turned off

It’s important to do this before you start, as you don’t want any scalding water to drip onto your hands during the next steps. If you’ve recently had the heating on, wait at least two hours for everything to cool down.

Step 3: Put down a towel

Put a towel down under your radiator to collect any water that may drip out, or you can use a bucket if you prefer.

Step 4: Turn the valve

Use your radiator key to turn the valve. This is usually located in one of the corners.

You will hear trapped air escaping – it will make a hissing sound.

Step 4: Wait until you see liquid

Keep the valve open until the hissing stops and you start to see water dripping out, then tighten it up again

Step 5: Test it

Put your heating on for a few minutes to test if your efforts have paid off. Your radiators should be warm throughout, with no cold patches.