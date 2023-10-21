Loungers plc, the West Country-based café/bar group, is gearing up to open Consurio Lounge in Caerphilly.

The ‘Lounge’ is a neighbourhood café and bar hybrid which combines elements of the coffee shop, the traditional British pub and fine dining.

Consurio Lounge has been named after the Welsh for 'conjuring' as a nod to hometown legend Tommy Cooper.

The lounge will be open all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks, including full kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus, served in a relaxed, welcoming space.

Loungers pride themselves on providing a 'home from home' environment (Image: Loungers plc)

The Loungers build and design team will transform the site in Castle Street Shopping Centre in their unique style.

Community manager at Loungers, Gemma Irwin, said: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Consurio Lounge in December.

All ranges of customers will be welcomed, with families being a particular focus (Image: Loungers plc)

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Caerphilly’s food and drink scene.

"Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we’re open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”

Consurio Lounge is expected to open in December 2023, and is looking to hire new staff for plenty of roles. You can check out the roles available on their website.