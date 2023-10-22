The Cottage Tea Rooms, on Caerphilly Road in Newport, were recently given a food hygiene inspection by the Food Standards Agency during the inspection, which took place on Thursday, September 14, with the official ratings published on the website on Friday, October 20.

A rating of one is the second lowest rating available, and as such, the company have been told that major improvement is required before the next inspection.

The major improvement was required in the category of the management of food safety.

This can mean systems such as paperwork in place to provide evidence of the checks in place to ensure the food served is done so safely.

The overall score of one was averaged from the following detailed scores:

Hygienic food handling: can include the preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of food – Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene – Generally satisfactory

Management of food safety - System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - Major improvement necessary

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales in March 2013 and includes pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops.

The Argus contacted the tearoom for a response and were told that the necessary improvements required by the Food Standards Agency would be made.

The Cottage Tearooms management then declined to make any further comments.