A live Facebook video, posted around 8.45pm on Friday, 20 October, showed dozens of police officers and police vehicles lining Commercial Road, between Potter Street and Church Street, just outside the Chip Stop.

Police officers were directing people around the roads, where police vehicles were poised with their lights flashing on and off, with cars being directed around the block.

The video captured how the police had blocked off all of the roads in the surrounding areas while a supposed dispute between two groups in the area had kicked off.

People could be seen in the footage having arguments which needed police intervention to be calmed.

Within the video you can make out significantly raised voices, and although what is being said is not quite audible, it is clear there was some form of major disagreement taking place, with tensions reaching a new height.

Officers had blocked off the whole of Commercial Road while they maintained a strong presence in the area.

This footage comes just two days after an earlier video captured footage of a massive street brawl between 50 men and women in the same area.

It is believed that the groups involved in this dispute were the same ones in the street brawl.

In the footage, a man describes how “there’s never a dull moment in Pill” with this following on from Wednesday’s incident.

A police officer can be heard explaining that they are simply maintaining a presence, and that the dispute appeared to have calmed from its original height at this time.

Gwent Police have been contacted by the Argus for a statement on the incident.