The family of three-year-old Iris-Mae from Abertillery have been faced with the horrific reality of having to plan their daughter’s funeral.

No parent should ever have to bury their child, but that is the tragic reality facing Ryan and Chelsea Aubrey, after their daughter Iris-Mae passed away in late September this year.

Iris-Mae has been described as “a beautiful, clever, funny little girl” by her family and friends, who was taken unfairly and in the most heart-breaking of situations.

Her parents, who also have Iris-Mae’s younger brother Oliver, now face the unenviable task of preparing the funeral and giving their beloved daughter the send-off she deserves.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe in Iris-Mae’s memory to help with the costs, and the community have come together to already raise more than £10,000, through 420 donations, for the “best big sister” they know.

The official synopsis on the GoFundMe page reads: “On the 26th September 2023, Ryan and Chelsea faced the most horrific and difficult situation any parents could face, when their precious 3 year old daughter passed away.

“Iris-Mae was a beautiful, clever, funny, little girl who is going to be missed dearly by all those who knew her. Iris-Mae’s parents, little brother Oliver, who she was the best big sister too, and the rest of her family, have all had their lives changed forever.

“As friends of Ryan and Chelsea we would like to try and raise as much money as possible, to support them at this incredibly difficult time. All donations will go towards giving Iris-Mae the send off she deserves, and to take any financial stress off her parents, allowing them time to grieve their beloved daughter.”

In a statement posted to the page on September 30, the family said: “Thank you for all your generous donations and support, we are totally lost for words, and I don’t think any words could say how appreciative we are of everyone.”

The GoFundMe has a target of £15,000, and if you would like to donate, you can do so here.