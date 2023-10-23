One bride and groom have reportedly been left in the lurch, with the announcement coming just 24 hours before their big day.

Miskin Manor, based in Pontyclun, has appointed RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP’s Diana Frangou and Gareth Harris as joint administrators, from October 19.

The hotel revealed the reason behind going into administration was “cashflow pressures” with the situation meaning that some events in the immediate short-term have had to be cancelled with little to no notice.

A Grade II-listed building is due to host a number of already sold-out Christmas events, and some people had taken to social media to express their concerns over whether these would go ahead.

However, one of the joint administrators, Diana Frangou, has attempted to reassure customers that their “immediate strategy is to stabilise the operating position to enable the hotel to trade”.

Miskin Manor has released a further statement to confirm that the administrators are “taking steps to ensure the hotel is fully operational” by Monday, October 23, with event staff speaking to all customers that are impacted in this time period within 24 hours.

The full statement released on Facebook by the joint administrators on behalf of Miskin Manor said: “Gareth Harris and Diana Frangou of RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed Joint Administrators of RCA Hotels Limited, trading as Miskin Manor Hotel, on 19 October 2023

“The decision to appoint administrators was made by the directors of RCA Hotels Limited

“RSM UK restructuring partner and Joint Administrator, Diana Frangou said: ‘Due to cashflow pressures, the directors took the hard decision to place the company into administration.’

“Regretfully, and since taking on the administration, certain operational difficulties at the hotel have resulted in an unavoidable cancellation of some key events at the venue in the very short term. We are extremely sorry for the distress this has caused for all involved.

“We are seeking to resolve this promptly and to start trading again as soon as possible. We will be in touch with all customers who have bookings to provide further information.”

In light of the situation, many other venues across South Wales have reached out to both the couple due to be married today, and those who will be affected by the other short-term cancellations.