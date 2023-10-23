Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Willow Mae Jonitson was born on September 13, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 13oz. Her parents are Kerry and Lee Jonitson, of Cwmbran, and her sibling is Elias Jonitson, five.

Maya Minnie Sutherland was born on August 18, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 6oz. Her parents are Esie Williams and Jake Sutherland, of Gwent.

Bobby Charles Blanks was an extra special baby when he was born on September 25, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran. He was still in his amniotic sac - one of the one in 80,000 to do so. He weighed 7lb 15oz. His parents are Stevie-Jay and Richard Blanks, of Cwmbran. His siblings are Summer 23, Arthur, four, and Ronnie, two.

Ezra Noah Micheal Morrison was born on September 22, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 90z. His parents are Ellis Wright and Dan Morrison, of Newport, and his siblings are Olivia and Emily.

Tiny Avaya Lily Elizabeth Gerrish arrived nine weeks early on September 24, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing just 3lb 3oz. Her parents are Emily and Christopher Gerrish, of Ebbw Vale, and her siblings are Harley, 10, Roman, six, and Theo-Anthony, four.