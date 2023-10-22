Live Weekend congestion on the M4 Traffic Newport By Sallie Phillips Share Congestion on the M4 between J24 Coldra and J25 Caerleon. Drivers are advised to leave extra time for travel. J25A Grove Park to J26 Malpas is closed until 1pm. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Loading... Show more articles Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
