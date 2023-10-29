Dr Bapuji Rao Velagapudi, known as Dr Bapuji Rao, has worked for the NHS since 1973, where he specialises in psychiatry.

He was recently awarded the lifetime achievement by the British Indian Psychiatric Association (BIPA) for his years of service.

Dr Bapuji Rao Velagapudi is given the lifetime achievement award by Psychiatric Association (Image: Bapuji Rao Velagapudi)In 1987, he moved to Gwent and soon became the medical lead for Pen Y Fal Hospital in Abergavenny.

When it closed, his determination to relocate each patient drew praise, as did his part in the ambitious programme of community mental health units in six localities of the Valleys.

Upon moving to the UK, he completed his higher training in the Royal Free Hospital rotational scheme in north London, obtaining his MRC Psych qualification.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, he was involved in trials for medications for dementia, many of which are now licenced for use in clinics.

He now works at the Panteg Hospital in Pontypool, as the consultant psychiatrist.

Reflecting on his “major milestone” of 50 years in the NHS, and how it has changed over the years, Dr Bapuji Rao said: “The NHS remains the real jewel in the British crown.

“The clinical workforce is committed, and work with honesty, have a real sense of caring for the patients and have welfare of the organisation at their heart.

“I am proud to be part of a workforce that are very hard working with a sense of duty, discipline, and integrity. In particular, this was apparent during the Covid crisis, and I was so proud to be a part of that.”

Dr Bapuji Rao met with First Minister Mark Drakeford at the 75th anniversary of the NHS celebrations (Image: Dr Bapuji Rao)

He said that the NHS was still the envy of the world and was filled with immense pride at being part of something so crucial to the British livelihood.

He reflected on the major changes Britain has seen over the last 50 years, including 12 prime ministers, Brexit, the miners’ strike, devolution, and the death of the longest-reigning Queen.

He has taken on additional charitable roles, including as vice chair of the Blackwood Alzheimer Society and as treasurer, secretary, and president of the Welsh Psychiatric Society. He was key to the Welsh division of the Royal College of Psychiatrists by being its treasurer and secretary.

Dr Bapuji Rao has been a role model for the next generation as a Royal College tutor and recruiting trainees under the medical training initiative.

He is also dedicated to charity and donates to the Heal organisation to educate orphaned Indian children, some of whom have reached university as a result.

He even built a community hall in his village in India in his wife’s memory, which now provides support and health clinics for those from poor backgrounds.

Colleagues have described his attention to detail as “profound” and say he is a “dedicated clinician who works tirelessly” for patients.

Now in his late 70s, Dr Bapuji Rao remains actively dedicated to the NHS, with the same “zeal and commitment” as always.