The new centre on the site of the former Ringland Medical Practice will include a GP surgery, dental services, family and therapy facilities, pharmacy, midwifery and community nurses and adult social care.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board was granted £28 million by the Welsh Government in July 2022 for the project, from the ongoing infrastructure investment fund, under the All-Wales Primary Care Pipeline Scheme.

Outline planning permission was originally granted to the health board in March 2021 with the plans described as ‘state-of-the-art’.

And now it has been announced the centre in Ringland Circule will be known as the 19 Hills Health and Wellbeing Centre. It is expected to open in early 2025.

Following suggestions from staff, schools, the public and partners within the local community on the official name of the centre, 19 Hills Health & Wellbeing Centre was chosen from a selection of titles.

Chairwoman of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board Ann Lloyd said: "We received some excellent name suggestions for the new building.

"The name 19 Hills captures the connection to the history of the area.

"We all look forward to it opening and to experiencing the improved integrated services it will provide.

The health board's chief executive Nicola Prygodzicz said: "I was pleased to be able to support the name of the centre recommended by the shortlisting panel. 19 Hills Health & Wellbeing Centre will bring a range of services in one place helping us deliver a wide range of services closer to home for the local community.

“The centre, working together with the community hub will help bring people together to support wellbeing, reduce loneliness and promote independent living, all in a welcoming environment."