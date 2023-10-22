Traffic Wales South announced on their official X (formerly Twitter) account at just before 1.45pm on Sunday, October 22 that the road would be closed, once in each direction over the next two days.

🚧 A449 Usk - Coldra 🚧



Northbound closure ⛔ | 📆 23/10 - 24/10 ⌚ 20:00 - 06:00



Southbound closure ⛔ | 📆 24/10 - 25/10 ⌚ 20:00 - 06:00



Local diversion in place. pic.twitter.com/nmp1JhU6M3 — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) October 22, 2023

The northbound carriageway will be closed from 8pm on Monday, October 23 to 6am on Tuesday, October 24.

The southbound carriageway will be closed from 8pm on Tuesday, October 24 to 6am on Wednesday October 25.

Traffic Wales South have confirmed that local diversions have already been put in place to deal with this temporary closure.

This is reportedly due to some planned maintenance work on the road, so the reopening of each carriageway is expected to go ahead as planned.