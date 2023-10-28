Jessica Jones passed away on July 15, 2022, at the age of just 26.

Jessica Jones was described as feisty, stubborn, and beautiful (Image: Paul Phillips / family photo)

The event, known as JessFest, was hosted by her colleagues at the Grange University Hospital theatre department, where she had worked as an operating department practitioner.

In Jess’ memory, the team plans to install two bespoke benches, one in the hospital gardens, and another in Garn Lakes, one of her favourite places in the world.

Friends, family and colleagues came together to celebrate Jessica's memory (Image: Lynsey Jenkins)The event included a live band, the lead singer of which was a cousin of Ms Jones, entertainment and a raffle ticket prize drawer, with prizes donated by businesses from her hometown of Blaenavon.

Prizes included three signed sporting jerseys, a child’s electric car, and a seven-night stay in a luxury condo in Miami.

Through event ticket sales, raffle ticket sales and the continued generosity of the Blaenavon community and local businesses, the final total raised was £4,913.53.

One of the organisers, Lynsey Jenkins, said the support and generosity of the community was “incredible”.

She said: “I can't begin to thank everyone for their efforts to make this possible. Special thanks to the boss man Paul Phillips for his absolute dedication to this for the last few months.

"My girls, Nova Johnson, Sadie Gauntlett, Jessica Scurr, and Mary O’Wallace, you absolutely smashed it, thank you so much for all that you've done.

“Thanks to everyone who came on the day to help set up, you made the night go smoothly so thank you! Thank you to Lyndsey Fryer for making 100 cheesecakes single handily a day before!

“Thank you to all the businesses that kindly donated endless prizes, vouchers, goods, and services, I am absolutely astounded by the generosity. Thank you to everyone from the bottom of my heart.”

Attendees were invited to write a short message of remembrance in the tribute book (Image: Paul Phillips / Lynsey Jenkins)

As part of the celebration, Ms Jones’ family were in attendance, and her mother Tracey Jones gave a heartfelt speech in memory of her beloved daughter.

Mrs Jones said: “I’m not sure Jess would have been keen on being the centre of attention, but I know that she would have absolutely loved and appreciated the sentiment and would have thought the theme was amazing, and I definitely know she would have been nervous about her family mixing with her colleagues but I promise you we are more akin to the Simpsons and not the Manson’s!

“When it comes to Jess even though I know how I feel, I can never seem to find the words. I could stand here and tell you how beautiful and vibrant she was and how she loved singing, dancing, and eating.

“Every time I recall a memory of her I’m able to feel exactly how I felt in that moment.”

In her speech, she recalled her favourite memories of daughter, be that her TikTok videos, her funny voice messages, her love for animals – to the point where she had been nicknamed the family’s own Dr Doolittle or her stubborn, feisty but vibrant personality.

The family and her colleagues have decided that any money left over from the planned memorial benches will go to a select group of charitable causes that were close to Ms Jones’ heart.