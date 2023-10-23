A problem is currently under investigation at the station meaning some lines are blocked.

Trains running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

The disruption is expected to last until 8:15am.

The main routes affected are the CrossCountry service between Cardiff Central and Birmingham New Street Nottingham and Transport for Wales between Maesteg and Cheltenham Spa.

Network Rail is advising those travelling whose route may be affected to check their journey.