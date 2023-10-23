Paul, who rose to fame as Lily Savage before going on to host many TV programmes, died on March 28 at the age of 67.

He made 11 series of the award-winning For the Love of Dogs which captured the hearts of the nation, as he met animals being cared for at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home over the years.

In 2012, Paul became an ambassador for the charity due to the success of the show.

In the final series which aired after his death earlier this year, Paul told viewers: “Life is full of unknown twists and turns. So it’s always best to expect the unexpected.”

The rescue show is currently in “pre-production” and bosses are considering some big names to host it, including the likes of Ricky Gervais, Amanda Holden and Martin Clunes, according to The Sun on Sunday.

A TV source told the publisher: “It’s a heart-warming series which raised the profile of the charity and ITV plans to continue making it in Paul’s memory.”

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda is also an ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

An insider added: "Amanda is the natural choice to take over the job, not just because she’s a seasoned presenter but because she also cares about the home and would do anything for them.”

After Paul’s death, Battersea set up a 'tribute fund' in his honour (Image: Ben Stansall/PA)

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home announces veterinary hospital tribute to late Paul O’Grady

Battersea recently announced its veterinary hospital will be named after the charity’s late ambassador Paul.

After his death, Battersea set up a “tribute fund” in Paul's honour which has raised £480,000 to date and will be shared across five other animal charities.

The chief executive of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, Peter Laurie, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed and deeply touched by the generous donations from thousands of people following the death of our beloved ambassador, Paul O’Grady.

“It really is a testament to how loved Paul was, and we shall always be forever grateful for everything he did for us.

“As an ambassador for Battersea, especially during his 11 years filming For The Love Of Dogs, Paul helped animals in their recuperation from surgery, and at times, watched as they headed off site for specialist surgery; naming our veterinary hospital after Paul, therefore, feels fitting.

“We are pleased to also be able to share donations with other charities who support rescue animals.

“Paul was always a champion of the underdog, and we’ll be carrying on his legacy, by ensuring we use the funding to go the extra mile for animals that need costly surgery, medication or rehabilitation.”

Paul was given a special recognition award at the 2018 National Television Awards (NTAs) for the impact For the Love of Dogs had on helping find homes for rescue animals nationwide.

He also posthumously won the factual entertainment award for the TV show at the 2023 award show.

Newsquest has contacted ITV for a comment.